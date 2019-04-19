Sports

Hundreds of fake Bryce Harper jerseys seized in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than 300 fake jerseys bearing the name and number of new Phillies star Bryce Harper have been seized in Philadelphia.

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection say if the jerseys had been authentic, they would have been worth more than $44,000.

The jerseys arrived from Hong Kong in six shipments, the CBP says, and were destined to addresses in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

The largest shipment contained 204 fake jerseys, while the rest contained about 20 each.

Counterfeit sports jerseys can potentially be dangerous, the CBP said, because they could be made of flammable textiles.

Revenue from the sale of fake merchandise can also help fund other criminal activities, the CBP said.
