SPORTS

It's done: Jimmy Butler trade to Philadelphia 76ers completed

The Timberwolves have agreed to trade Jimmy Butler to the 76ers, sources told ESPN. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

PHILADELPHIA --
All-Star forward Jimmy Butler is now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, after they and the Minnesota Timberwolves received approval from the league office Monday on the terms of the trade that was agreed to over the weekend.

Butler and Justin Patton were traded for Philadelphia, in exchange for Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Jerryd Bayless along with a 2022 second-round draft pick.

Butler will be introduced by the 76ers on Tuesday and is expected to debut with his new club Wednesday at Orlando.

Philadelphia is visiting Miami on Monday.

The deal gives Philadelphia a legitimate "Big Three" with Butler joining All-Star forward Joel Embiid and reigning rookie of the year Ben Simmons on a team that already was expected to be a major Eastern Conference contender this season.

