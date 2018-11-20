PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Allen Iverson, Jimmy Butler embrace in epic hug; others join in the hugfest

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia 76ers are feeling the love after their win Monday night against the Phoenix Suns, especially two of the best to ever play on the court.

Jimmy Butler and Allen Iverson are getting a lot of attention for their tight embrace on the court after the game.

We actually decided to take out the stopwatch to time their hug.

It clocks in at 24 seconds, with just a brief break, before they brought it right back in.

According to Psychology Today, studies have repeatedly indicated that three seconds is the average length of time that people engage in a hug.

Butler says he and A.I. bonded over All-Star weekend back in February.

"He was telling me how much he loved me as a player and person and look how everything unfolds. Now I'm here in Philly and he's one of the GOATs to play here. It's a good feeling," Butler said.

Iverson and Butler's bromance continued in the locker room where the players exchanged jerseys.

The duo's admiration for one another may be contagious as other joined in the hugfest.

Action News anchor Matt O'Donnell and meteorologist David Murphy also embraced - over a surprise Chick-fil-A breakfast in the newsroom.

And 'Good Morning America' anchors Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan showed their affection with a hug while promoting Tuesday's GMA.

Thanks to A.I. and Jimmy Butler, Philadelphia may soon be known as the City of Brotherly Hugs.

