A person familiar with the negotiations says the Philadelphia 76ers are adding James Ennis from the Houston Rockets in exchange for draft considerations.The person spoke on condition of anonymity pending the NBA trade call to complete the deal. Philadelphia will become the sixth club for the well-traveled Ennis, who averaged 7.4 points for the Rockets this season.Ennis has also played for Miami, Memphis, Houston and New Orleans. He's a career 36 percent shooter from 3-point range and will add to Philadelphia's bench depth.-----