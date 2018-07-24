Jason Kelce to play saxophone with Philadelphia Orchestra

He's been a local star since he stole the show with his epic speech after the Eagles Super Bowl parade, dressed as a mummer.
And on Tuesday night, he's performing with the Philadelphia Orchestra at The Mann.
Kelce doesn't just have skills on the football field, he can also play the saxophone.
He will join the orchestra as they play along to video highlights of the Eagles' championship season.
ROSTER MOVE: Philadelphia Orchestra acquires baritone saxophonist Jason Kelce (for one day).— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 19, 2018
Join us at the @MannCenter to hear Jason & the @philorch play alongside @NFLFilms highlights on 7/24, benefitting the Eagles Autism Challenge: https://t.co/1ImJrInGU6 pic.twitter.com/2fZfbxbE6Z
Doors open at 6 p.m. The show begins at 8 p.m.
