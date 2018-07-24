PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Jason Kelce to play saxophone with Philadelphia Orchestra

EMBED </>More Videos

Jason Kelce performing with orchestra. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 24, 2018. (WPVI)

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has a new gig.

He's been a local star since he stole the show with his epic speech after the Eagles Super Bowl parade, dressed as a mummer.

And on Tuesday night, he's performing with the Philadelphia Orchestra at The Mann.

Kelce doesn't just have skills on the football field, he can also play the saxophone.

He will join the orchestra as they play along to video highlights of the Eagles' championship season.



Doors open at 6 p.m. The show begins at 8 p.m.

Online: https://manncenter.org/events/championship-season

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eaglesphiladelphia orchestramann center
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Carson Wentz shows honeymoon photos, matching tattoos
Nick Foles beats Tom Brady to top spot on NFLPA top 50 player sales list
Eagles RB Corey Clement training hard for up-coming season
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Olney's biggest deadline questions: Will Phillies, Braves go all-in?
Carson Wentz shows honeymoon photos, matching tattoos
Oh baby! Phillies fan makes great catch while holding child
Phillies fans give Chase Utley standing ovation
More Sports
Top Stories
Van falls onto SEPTA tracks after crash, service suspended
PHOTOS: Vehicle sought in fatal hit-and-run in West Philly
Phillies fans give Chase Utley standing ovation
Carson Wentz shows honeymoon photos, matching tattoos
Hersheypark reopens following flooding, some rides closed
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish snacks
Suspect with knife robs man at SEPTA station
Search for daughter who went missing while jogging is 'excruciating,' mom says
Show More
AccuWeather: Very Humid, More Spotty Downpours Today
Officials: Mom killed in N.J. house collapse shielded teen daughter
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in Delaware County
Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness
Oh baby! Phillies fan makes great catch while holding child
More News