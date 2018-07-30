Jerry Colangelo leaving as 76ers adviser at end of year

Jerry Colangelo will not return to the Philadelphia 76ers as a special adviser when his contract expires at the end of the calendar year, a league source confirmed to ESPN.
The move, first reported by The Washington Post, is not surprising, given that Colangelo's son Bryan -- the 76ers' former president of basketball operations -- went through an embarrassing situation in May, when it was discovered his wife, Barbara, was operating "burner accounts" on Twitter on his behalf. Bryan Colangelo resigned on June 7.
"I haven't made any public comments about what transpired," Jerry Colangelo told the Post. "I don't think it would be appropriate. It's a very difficult summer for him and his family."
The elder Colangelo, 78, will continue his work with Team USA. He has been director of USA Basketball since 2005.
Colangelo joined Team USA after its sixth-place finish in the 2002 world championships and its bronze medal in the 2004 Olympics. Since then, the program is 88-1 and has won the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold medals, along with the 2010 and 2014 world championships.
He told the Post that there had been an expectation that he would leave when former coach Mike Krzyzewski left in 2016, but Gregg Popovich said he would coach Team USA only if Colangelo continued to direct USA Basketball.
"In my mind, that gets me through 2020," Colangelo said. "And then, we'll see."
