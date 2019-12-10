Sports

Joel Embiid dedicates Boys and Girls Club court to late brother

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid is proving he's a big man both on and off the court.

He dedicated a basketball court for the Northeast Frankford Boys and Girls Club and it pays tribute to his late brother.



Embiid teamed up with Under Armour Monday night to unveil the new Arthur Embiid Athletics Court.

It's in memory of Embiid's brother who passed away in a car accident at the age of 13.

Embiid surprised members of the boys and girls basketball teams from Imhotep Charter School, who got to test out the new sports space.

"I'm excited to be here, giving back to you guys, giving back to the community, especially in the name of my brother," Embiid said.

The students also got a free pairs of sneakers.

