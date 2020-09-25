Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid welcomes baby boy named after late brother

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is playing a new position: Dad.

The NBA center and model girlfriend Anne de Paula welcomed their first child together.

Embiid made the surprise announcement Thursday night.

"We are so blessed and fortunate to welcome our little boy in this family," Embiid said.

Arthur Elijah de Paula Embiid is named after the 76ers star's late brother.

Embiid's brother passed away in a car accident at the age of 13.

In the announcement, Embiid joked that he wanted to start a soccer team with more children in the future.

"First of 11 or more?" Embiid said.

Embiid said he is excited for the future and his life now has new meaning.

"Kudos to Ann de Paula for being so strong and giving me the Greatest Gift our life can offer," he said.



Philly sports stars like Bryce Harper and Ben Simmons gave their congratulations in the comments section.

