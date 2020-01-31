Sports

Kansas City Chiefs owners sending all team staff to Super Bowl

When the Kansas City Chiefs won their first AFC championship in 50 years, chairman Clark Hunt and the rest of his ownership family decided that they would bring everyone associated with the franchise to the Super Bowl: the coaches and players, the front-office staff and scouts, the janitors and receptionists, and all of their families.

Hunt estimates the team brought 2,000 people total, or about 3 percent of the capacity of Hard Rock Stadium.

"We're still counting and I'm sure I'll never know the exact number," Hunt said with a laugh. "One of the things we talk to the staff about is that we're one team. There's not a football side to the staff. There's not a business side to the staff. I make that point to the players when I talk to them at training camp. I make that point to the rookies when I talk at the rookie dinner. We wouldn't be here without every employee in the organization. We felt it only appropriate to bring the entire team."

RELATED | 'Happy to be a trailblazer' Katie Sowers becomes first female coach to reach Super Bowl

That includes the security staff, too.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflsuper bowlsuper bowl 2020sportsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father who 'made up' home invasion charged in son's death
Driver who crashed into building's 2nd floor was drunk, high: Prosecutors
Mom fails to meet deadline to bring missing kids to Idaho
14-year-old suspect on the loose to be charged as adult
LIVE Trump impeachment trial: Key GOP senator says no to witnesses
Airlines temporarily suspend US-China flying amid coronavirus concerns
Lower Merion High School to honor Kobe Bryant this weekend
Show More
Philadelphia changes nickname to City of Sisterly Love
Kobe Bryant crash: Helicopter company suspending operations
Troubleshooters: Healthcare help for ALS patient
First responders hailed as heroes in Upper Merion Twp. fire
MLW's Richard Holliday brings AirPods, attitude to South Philly
More TOP STORIES News