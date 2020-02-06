Kobe and Gianna Bryant to be honored at memorial service Feb. 24 at Staples Center, ESPN reports

The date of the memorial bears a particular significance, reflecting the basketball numbers worn by the NBA icon and his 13-year-old daughter. Gianna Bryant's jersey was retired Thursday by her alma mater, Harbor Day School in Corona Del Mar.
According to ESPN, the memorial was scheduled after coordination among the Los Angeles Police Department, city officials and the Clippers organization.
Kobe honored by mariachis with emotional rendition of 'Amor Eterno' outside Staples Center
Staples Center most recently has staged memorials celebrating the lives of musical artists Nipsey Hussle and Michael Jackson.
