Kobe Bryant should get statue next to Rocky in Philadelphia, Sylvester Stallone says: Report

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sylvester Stallone says Philadelphia should honor Kobe Bryant with a statue right next to Rocky. TMZ caught up with Stallone this week and asked him about honoring the NBA legend who was killed in a helicopter crash this week.Sly said 'absolutely' when asked about a Kobe statue next to the iconic Rocky statue located at the foot of the Art Museum steps."The world lost a great man and a great champion. I feel so bad for his family. Breaks my heart. Athlete, writer, innovator, role model," Sly said in a tweet. #OneOfAKindKobe went to high school just outside Philadelphia in Lower Merion Township.He played from 1992 to 1996 before going pro.On Saturday, Lower Merion High School held a memorial for the NBA legend.During the ceremony, Lower Merion Coach Gregg Downer and Assistant Coach Doug Young, who was a teammate of Kobe Bryant, called up the late Los Angeles Lakers star's cousin John Cox to help unveil a framed no. 33 jersey on the wall of the Kobe Bryant Gymnasium.