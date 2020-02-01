Lower Merion High School honoring Kobe Bryant with tribute

The tribute will take place at 1 p.m. between the girls' game against Southern Lehigh High School at 11 a.m. and the boys' game against Souderton High School at 1:30 p.m.
The school made a limited number of tickets available to the public on Friday, but they quickly sold out.
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers honored Bryant with a pregame ceremony that included performances by Usher and Philadelphia's own Boyz II Men. Each member of the Lakers starting five was introduced one by one as "Kobe Bryant from Lower Merion High School."
Starting for the Lakers tonight— STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) February 1, 2020
PG - Kobe Bryant
SG - Kobe Bryant
PF - Kobe Bryant
SF - Kobe Bryant
C - Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/4HR2V5NJxU
Also, in response to the influx of requests for Lower Merion basketball merchandise, the school online store is open to take orders from the public until February 16th.
District officials say in no way do they want to profit from this tragedy, so all items will be sold at cost. If demand warrants, the store will re-open for two weeks in March.