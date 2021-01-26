Kobe Bryant's high school coach remembers NBA star year after deadly crash

Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna and seven others died in California after the helicopter they were riding in crashed on January 26, 2020.
The Lower Merion High School Basketball phenom began making waves when he hit the court playing for The Aces.
SEE ALSO: Lower Merion High School honors Kobe Bryant with special tribute
He quickly rose to stardom opting to skip playing in the NCAA and headed straight to the NBA.
Philadelphia fans claimed Bryant as their own and he loved the city and the region back, visiting often.
Larry's Steaks in West Philadelphia, Kobe's favorite local spot, hosted him whenever he played the 76ers or came through to visit old friends. Larry's Steaks sells the Kobe Cheesesteak in honor of the NBA great.
WATCH: Watch Kobe Bryant's 1996 announcement to skip college - enter NBA
A man inside Larry's who identified himself as "D.K" said they think about Bryant and his family often.
"They ask to see the memorial, they ask for a sandwich, that's never going to stop. We still keep his monument up over here and keep his booth empty. Everyone misses him terribly. It still gets emotional," he said.
On Tuesday evening, Hannah Doerner stood outside of the high school gym in Lower Merion Township that bears his name.
Before tip-off, the Lower Merion basketball team paused for 33 seconds to remember the alum on the one year anniversary of his death.
While the pandemic has kept students, fans and some parents from watching Lower Merion Hoops, it hasn’t kept Kobe Bryant fans from coming to the school, particularly on the one year anniversary of his passing. #MambaForever https://t.co/y5EGPuBvyG pic.twitter.com/3fDnb9JHPi— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) January 27, 2021
The pandemic has kept students, parents and fans from attending games, but it hasn't stopped Bryant fans from coming to the school.
"He's just legendary. His meaning to everyone. It's just something that you want to be able to come witness after his death," said Doerner.
Before the world got to meet Kobe, it was his basketball coach Gregg Downer who got to groom the NBA star.
WATCH: Lower Merion High School coach Gregg Downer reflects on anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death
Kobe played for Downer from 1992 to 1996 before going directly to the NBA.
"When it happened I said we lost the heartbeat of Aces nation ... and I really believe there's some validity to that. We lost our heartbeat. It's been a very difficult year. There's reminders of him everywhere," Downer told Action News a year after Kobe's death.
Knowing that Bryant's anniversary will be emotional for everyone, Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel is giving his players the day off to allow them to better manage their grief and honor their late teammate Bryant "how they see fit."
"It's not a day remembrance like his birthday," Vogel said. "It's more of a somber-tone-type-of-day."
The Lakers are spending the night in Cleveland before flying to Philadelphia on Tuesday. They play the 76ers on Wednesday.
SEE ALSO: Kobe Bryant's childhood home for sale in Wynnewood, Pa.