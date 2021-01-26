kobe bryant

Kobe Bryant's high school coach remembers NBA star year after deadly crash

By
LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's been one year since the tragic death of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna and seven others died in California after the helicopter they were riding in crashed on January 26, 2020.

The Lower Merion High School Basketball phenom began making waves when he hit the court playing for The Aces.

SEE ALSO: Lower Merion High School honors Kobe Bryant with special tribute
EMBED More News Videos

Lower Merion High School held a special ceremony Saturday to honor alumnus Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and the seven other victims of the fatal helicopter crash that occurred last w



He quickly rose to stardom opting to skip playing in the NCAA and headed straight to the NBA.

Philadelphia fans claimed Bryant as their own and he loved the city and the region back, visiting often.

Larry's Steaks in West Philadelphia, Kobe's favorite local spot, hosted him whenever he played the 76ers or came through to visit old friends. Larry's Steaks sells the Kobe Cheesesteak in honor of the NBA great.

WATCH: Watch Kobe Bryant's 1996 announcement to skip college - enter NBA
EMBED More News Videos

Watch Kobe tell the world he's going pro



A man inside Larry's who identified himself as "D.K" said they think about Bryant and his family often.

"They ask to see the memorial, they ask for a sandwich, that's never going to stop. We still keep his monument up over here and keep his booth empty. Everyone misses him terribly. It still gets emotional," he said.

On Tuesday evening, Hannah Doerner stood outside of the high school gym in Lower Merion Township that bears his name.

Before tip-off, the Lower Merion basketball team paused for 33 seconds to remember the alum on the one year anniversary of his death.



The pandemic has kept students, parents and fans from attending games, but it hasn't stopped Bryant fans from coming to the school.

"He's just legendary. His meaning to everyone. It's just something that you want to be able to come witness after his death," said Doerner.

Before the world got to meet Kobe, it was his basketball coach Gregg Downer who got to groom the NBA star.

WATCH: Lower Merion High School coach Gregg Downer reflects on anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death
EMBED More News Videos

On the anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death, Lower Merion High School basketball coach Gregg Downer reflects on the star's legacy.



Kobe played for Downer from 1992 to 1996 before going directly to the NBA.

"When it happened I said we lost the heartbeat of Aces nation ... and I really believe there's some validity to that. We lost our heartbeat. It's been a very difficult year. There's reminders of him everywhere," Downer told Action News a year after Kobe's death.

Knowing that Bryant's anniversary will be emotional for everyone, Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel is giving his players the day off to allow them to better manage their grief and honor their late teammate Bryant "how they see fit."

"It's not a day remembrance like his birthday," Vogel said. "It's more of a somber-tone-type-of-day."

The Lakers are spending the night in Cleveland before flying to Philadelphia on Tuesday. They play the 76ers on Wednesday.

SEE ALSO: Kobe Bryant's childhood home for sale in Wynnewood, Pa.
EMBED More News Videos

It's truly a one of a kind home. It's the place, NBA Legend, Kobe Bryant grew up. The Wynnewood home along Remington Road, can be yours for the asking price of $899,900.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslower merion townshipaction news sportskobe bryantlower merion high school
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KOBE BRYANT
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt letter from friend of daughter Gianna
Final goodbye: Remembering influential people who died in 2020
Tweets remembering Chadwick, Kobe among the year's most-liked
Vanessa Bryant suing Sheriff's Dept. over Kobe crash pics
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wolf pins vaccine difficulties on supply overpromises
Pa. woman accused of stealing Pelosi's laptop cut off from internet
Local girl's 'Leave Me Alone' song goes viral
Biden admin to boost COVID-19 vaccine supply amid shortages
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt letter from friend of daughter Gianna
Witnesses describe explosion, fire at Victory Brewing
Phillies keep J.T. Realmuto with 5-year, $115 million deal: Sources
Show More
NJ officials say second-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments will start soon
What you should know before buying your next used car
Some schools in Camden closing amidst declining enrollment, deficit
Delco officer collects police patches for teen with autism
Widespread internet outages impact northeast US for hours
More TOP STORIES News