Columbus Crew beats Philadelphia Union 2-1 on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA -- Krisztian Nemeth scored in the 84th minute to give the Columbus Crew a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Sunday.

Philadelphia (13-4-5) missed a chance to wrap up its first Supporters' Shield crown as the league's regular-season champion. The Union dropped into a tie with FC Toronto later Sunday when the Canadian club beat Inter Miami.

Philadelphia and Toronto each have a game remaining next Sunday, with Philadelphia hosting New England, and Toronto playing at the New York Red Bulls.

Nemeth scored for the first time since joining the Crew (11-5-5) last month in his return to MLS.

Artur opened the scoring for Columbus in the 37th, and Jamiro Monteiro tied it on a penalty kick in the 57th.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
