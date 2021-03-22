Sports

Elgin Baylor, former Lakers Hall of Famer and 11-time NBA All-Star, dies at 86

LOS ANGELES -- Elgin Baylor, the Lakers' 11-time NBA All-Star, died Monday of natural causes. He was 86.

The Lakers announced that Baylor died in Los Angeles with his wife, Elaine, and daughter Krystal by his side.

With a silky-smooth jumper and fluid athleticism, Baylor played a major role in revolutionizing basketball from a ground-bound sport into an aerial show.

Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss praised Baylor as "THE superstar of his era," adding that his many accolades speak to that.

His second career as a personnel executive with the Los Angeles Clippers was much less successful.

He worked for the Clippers from 1986 until 2008, when he left the team with acrimony and an unsuccessful lawsuit against owner Donald Sterling and the NBA claiming age and race discrimination.

Baylor was the first NBA player to surpass 70 points with a 71-point game Dec. 11, 1960, against New York.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeles lakersnbau.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigate $300K jewelry theft outside Philly nightclub
Philly officials open 6th community-based mass vaccination clinic
Sneak peek at the 2021 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show
Murphy says no new reopenings 'for some time' due to variants
CDC director warns COVID variants could spark another avoidable surge
Bensalem students return to in-person learning 4 days a week
Winery offers $10,000 a month dream job
Show More
Police chief says Miami spring break partying 'couldn't go on any longer'
Firefighters battle second-alarm fire in Voorhees, NJ: Officials
How to get 1 free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day in 2021
AstraZeneca says US trial shows vaccine 79% effective
Man dies after being shot 20 times in Logan
More TOP STORIES News