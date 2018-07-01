PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

LeBron heads to Los Angeles as free agency begins

Lebron heads to Los Angeles as free agency begins. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 1, 2018. (WPVI)

Sixers fans may be tired because they stayed up overnight, waiting for LeBron James to make his move.

"The King" flew out to Los Angeles as free agency began, adding to speculation that he will sign with the Lakers.

But here's something to consider, LeBron has a home in LA.

Meantime, Paul George is staying with Oklahoma City.

Scratch him off the list of possible Sixers.

So we wait on LeBron or perhaps a trade for Kawhi Leonard.

