Eagles to introduce new coach Nick Sirianni in Friday press conference

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles officially introduced new head coach Nick Sirianni during a Friday press conference.



"I'd like to thank Mr. Lurie for believing in me to be in charge of this unbelievable football team and unbelievable organization in this great city," Sirianni said to open his remarks, thanking Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie.

He then moved to talk about the Eagles fans.

"I know from experience from coming here and playing as an opposing coach how passionate the fans are here in Philadelphia. I'm glad we're on the same team now. You're on my side now," Sirianni said.

Siranni takes charge of team where the controversy surrounds the quarterback position. The new head coach would not say if there will be open competition yet for starting QB.

New Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni was very emotional when he was offered the Eagles job on Thursday, and then again when he was on the phone telling his parents that his dream ca



Sirianni is the fifth head coach hired by Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie.

The 39-year-old arrived at the NovaCare facilities on Monday morning. He was greeted by Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and president Don Smolinski.

He gave them hugs as he stepped off the plane at Philadelphia International Airport.

Nick Sirianni touched down on a private plane from Indianapolis and arrived in Philadelphia for the first time on Monday.



The team made the official announcement Sunday morning, days after reports came out of Sirianni's hiring.

Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts the past three seasons.

Tam, Erin, David, and Karen give their thoughts on the new Nick in town.



He worked under coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when the Eagles won the Super Bowl three years ago.

The Eagles released audio of the moment Sirianni learned he was going to be the Eagles next coach.



"I've got kind of a big question for you?" asked Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie. "How would you like to be the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles?"

"Man, I am so excited," said Sirianni.

The Jamestown, New York native is the 21st full-time head coach in team's history.
