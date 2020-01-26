Local figures react to the death of Kobe Bryant

The news of the basketball legend's death left many athletes throughout the area shaken.
A number of local athletes and other notable figures took to Twitter to express their condolences.
Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020
RIP LEGEND
Sitting here in disbelief...I can’t even begin to wrap my mind around the loss of another King 🤴🏾— Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) January 26, 2020
A legend born & raised right here in Philly...— Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) January 26, 2020
We're keeping Kobe Bryant's family and friends in our thoughts 💙 Rest easy, Black Mamba. pic.twitter.com/lcgOasGd6l
Legends never die .— Donnel Pumphrey Jr. (@Pumphrey6K) January 26, 2020
Shocked and saddened to hear about Kobe Bryant. To us in Philly he was one of ours. His loss will be felt throughout the city. #ripkobe— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) January 26, 2020
A legend is gone too soon. RIP Kobe. #mamba— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) January 26, 2020
MY FAVORITE ATHLETE EVER MAN..MY INSPIRATION!!!— Sidney Jones IV (@SidneyJonesIV) January 26, 2020
I AM SICK RIGHT NOW!!! I CANT EVEN EXPRESS IT...SO HEARTBROKEN 😭 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/U637drXTjl