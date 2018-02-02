SPORTS

Upper Southampton Police Dept. announces new "laws" for Super Bowl

Facebook.com/UpperSouthamptonTownshipPolice

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
If you live, work or visit one Bucks County community this weekend, you'd better brush up on some new "laws."

In a tongue-in-cheek Facebook post, the Upper Southampton Police Department said they've adopted a new patch.. and will enforce the following:

1) Patriot Fuel Oil trucks are not allowed inside our township borders.

2) There are 3 families in town with the last name "Brady." Unacceptable. Sorry, but we are changing your last name to Foles (or Wentz if you prefer). Your updated tax bill will reflect this new change.

3) Anybody seen wearing combinations of red and blue will be issued a warning, and purposely wearing a New England Patriots jersey will result in an arrest!

4) At intersections, all "N.E. (Northeast) corners" will now be referred to as "those OTHER corners."

5) If your business name includes the word "New England" "Patriots" or "Boston" don't even think about applying for a business permit. Denied!!

6) In support of the Eagles, all traffic signals in town will be set to green only. We figured this might get you to your Super Bowl party faster anyway - you're welcome.

The post concludes by saying that, of course, this is only satire... and Good Luck Eagles!

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
sportspennsylvania newssuper bowl 52Philadelphia EaglesUpper Southampton Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
Zimmerman hits 2-run HR in 9th, Nationals beat Phillies 8-7
More Sports
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Show More
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News