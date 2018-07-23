PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Logo unveiled for Flyers' Stadium Series game at the Linc

The Philadelphia Flyers are gearing up for their outdoor battle with the Pittsburgh Penguins at Lincoln Financial Field in February.

And now the official logo for the game has been unveiled.

The NHL released the logo for the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series on Monday.

The logo consists of a keystone shape - for the Keystone State - as well as a Liberty Bell in the 'D' of 'Stadium' in honor of the host city of Philadelphia.

Both teams' colors, Flyers orange and Penguins gold, outline the keystone shape.

The game takes place at the Linc, home of the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles, on February 23, 2018.

Additional details including ticketing information and other events surrounding the game will be announced at a later date.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Flyers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Former Senators, Flyers, Blackhawks goalie Ray Emery dead
Flyers, NHL community remember Ray Emery
Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ray Emery drowns
Flyers captain Claude Giroux gets married
More Philadelphia Flyers
SPORTS
Ryan Lochte suspended until July 2019 for use of IV
Cubs give boy signed baseball after social media outrage
Utley returns for final regular-season series in Philly
Phillies split doubleheader with Padres, open 1-game NL East
More Sports
Top Stories
Multiple people rescued from Mercer County house collapse
Video shows suspect in 3 gunpoint sex assaults in West Philly
AccuWeather: Oppressive Humidity, Spotty Downpours This Week
Flooding concerns in Chester Co., boats rescue restaurant patrons
Vehicle sought after attack on woman, 82, in West Philadelphia
Photo shows family together before deadly duck boat accident
Ryan Lochte suspended until July 2019 for use of IV
Michael Strahan, Sara Haines to host new hour of 'GMA'
Show More
Possible tornado caused damage in Lehigh Valley
Alligator found in Delaware County backyard
Woman impaled by beach umbrella in Ocean City, Maryland
Pence visiting Philly, protesters to channel 'Handmaid's Tale'
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
More News