Philadelphia Eagles

Longtime Eagles season ticket holders concerned over possible ticket price gouging

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While this Sunday's Philadelphia Eagles game against the Baltimore Ravens may not be as fan-driven as in years past, it is a return to some sense of normalcy.

But for some longtime season ticket holders like Jeff Riley and his uncle Bob Esterly, hopes of being at the game at all this weekend came to a screeching halt.

"I don't know how many 200 level season ticket holders experienced the same heartache that we did," said Riley.

READ MORE: Zach, Julie Ertz join effort to get Philadelphia kids off the streets and onto the field
EMBED More News Videos

Zach and Julie Ertz joined forces with local charities to provide kids in Philadelphia with an after-school football program.



"I've been to every game at (Veterans Stadium). I've been at every game to the Linc," added Esterly.

Earlier this week, the Eagles announced that fans would be allowed to return to the Linc in a limited capacity as Philadelphia loosens restrictions on crowd gatherings.

First dibs on tickets went to the season ticket holders like Riley and his uncle who opted in prior to the season's start.

"Any true Eagles fan, you get an opportunity to get to the first game in the type of season we are having now, you're going to take the tickets," Riley said.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Eagles welcoming back 'rowdy' fans, hope for some momentum
EMBED More News Videos

While the stands won't be packed, fans could make a difference this Sunday in turning around the season.



So, you can imagine their frustration at not just seeing their tickets sold out in their allotted time slot, as other season ticket holders were provided, but then seeing others selling theirs online, in some instances for thousands of dollars.

"The Eagles are faultless on this. I think it's just frustrating. People abusing it for a money-making situation. Of course, with the virus and COVID and everything, people need the money," added Esterly.

The Eagles will acknowledge verified tickets resold through Ticketmaster's ticket exchange and some reputable third-party sites. However, the majority of tickets you'll find are in groups. That's by design. As part of their safety protocols, the Eagles are only allowing a max group of six people to sit together, preferably of the same household or that know each other.

It's unclear how single person tickets being sold online may be handled come game day, but the Eagles do want to remind fans that all transactions at the Linc will be cashless to help minimize contact.

It's undoubtedly a tough break but as true fans, Riley and Esterly says they're still happily supporting their team.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportsnflphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Jaws on Fulgham's rise, stopping Lamar Jackson, Ravens-Eagles prediction
You won't catch Eagles' Ertz complaining over contract or catches
NFL trade deadline offers: 13 proposals for players who could get dealt in 2020, including Sam Darnold, Dwayne Haskins, Zach Ertz
Zach, Julie Ertz join effort to get kids off the streets and onto the field
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dueling town halls: Biden faces voters in Philly, Trump visits Miami
Fact check: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate
2 missing boaters found dead in Delaware
Philadelphia police investigate multiple armed carjackings
AccuWeather: Soaking Rain, Chilly Today
Top 6: Dining spots in Fishtown
New Pa. COVID-19 numbers paint concerning picture of fall resurgence
Show More
You won't catch Eagles' Ertz complaining over contract or catches
'Vote that Jawn' connects with Philly voters through music
Halted for virus, live poker to resume soon in Atlantic City
Delaware County judge upholds Subaru Park vote event
Trio breaks into Doylestown apartment, steals SUV: Police
More TOP STORIES News