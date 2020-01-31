Lower Merion High School to honor Kobe Bryant this weekend

LOWER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Lower Merion High School basketball teams will pay tribute on Saturday to alumnus Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and the seven other victims of the fatal helicopter crash that occurred last weekend in California.
The school made a limited number of tickets available to the public on Friday, but they quickly sold out.
The tribute will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, between the girls' game against Southern Lehigh High School at 11 a.m. and the boys' game against Souderton High School at 1:30 p.m.
Also, in response to the influx of requests for Lower Merion basketball merchandise, the school online store is open to take orders from the public until February 16th.
District officials say in no way do they want to profit from this tragedy, so all items will be sold at cost. If demand warrants, the store will re-open for two weeks in March.
