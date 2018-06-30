SPORTS

Lucky fan finds signed book after Nick Foles sets up mini scavenger hunt

Lucky fan finds signed book after Nick Foles sets up mini scavenger hunt. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on June 29, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles helped a fan get the girlfriend of the year award.

It all started Thursday night when Foles, who just released a book this week, set up a little scavenger hunt for his fans.

"We thought it would be fun to leave a signed copy of my book at the Linc, it's 30-feet from where I'm standing," Foles said in a video.

Well, fan Amanda Hastings accepted the challenge.

Twenty minutes after Foles posted the video, Amanda found the book in the bushes.

She lives in South Philadelphia and has season tickets to the Flyers, so she recognized the door Foles was standing in front of.

Amanda says her boyfriend Stephan is a die-hard Eagles and Nick Foles fan, so she's going to give the book to him.

Congrats, Amanda!

