'Mahalo BASEBALL' Former Phillies star Shane Victorino announces retirement

Philadelphia Phillies' Shane Victorino is congratulated by Cliff Lee and Carlos Ruiz after hitting a three-run home run during Game 3 of the NLC baseball series on Oct. 18, 2009. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Flyin' Hawaiian has announced he is retiring from Major League Baseball.

Former Philadelphia Phillies star Shane Victorino posted the announcement on his Twitter account on Tuesday, saying: "Mahalo BASEBALL. I hope I made you all PROUD."


Victorino played with the Phillies from 2005 through 2012, during which time he won three Gold Glove Awards, was named to two MLB All-Star Games, and was a member of the 2008 World Series team.

During his time in Major League Baseball, Victorino played for the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, the San Diego Padres, the LA Angels and the Chicago Cubs.

The Phillies plan to celebrate Victorino's career during an event on August 3rd.



Victorino's announcement comes just a week after his former teammate, Jayson Werth, also announced he was hanging it up.

Thanks for the memories, Shane!

