PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The Flyin' Hawaiian has announced he is retiring from Major League Baseball.
Former Philadelphia Phillies star Shane Victorino posted the announcement on his Twitter account on Tuesday, saying: "Mahalo BASEBALL. I hope I made you all PROUD."
Mahalo BASEBALL ⚾️⚾️⚾️— Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) July 3, 2018
I hope I made you all PROUD🤙🏽
Preciate ya @RobDeMelloKHON pic.twitter.com/cB5SVWQ9wR
Victorino played with the Phillies from 2005 through 2012, during which time he won three Gold Glove Awards, was named to two MLB All-Star Games, and was a member of the 2008 World Series team.
During his time in Major League Baseball, Victorino played for the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, the San Diego Padres, the LA Angels and the Chicago Cubs.
The Phillies plan to celebrate Victorino's career during an event on August 3rd.
Congrats on your retirement, @ShaneVictorino! 🤙— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 3, 2018
We’ll celebrate with you in Philly on August 3rd. More details to follow! pic.twitter.com/LVb2s0xrSc
Victorino's announcement comes just a week after his former teammate, Jayson Werth, also announced he was hanging it up.
Thanks for the memories, Shane!
