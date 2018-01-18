SPORTS

Malcolm Jenkins welcomes new baby girl

The Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Back Malcolm Jenkins has welcomed a new baby girl this week.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Eagles Safety Malcolm Jenkins is celebrating the birth of his baby girl earlier this week.

Jenkins and his wife, Morrissa, welcomed their second daughter - Selah Nola Jenkins - just a few days before the big NFC Championship game.

Jenkins took to Facebook to express the emotions he is feeling surrounding the birth of his daughter.

"Every time I think of raising two daughters I feel excited, afraid, responsible, helpless, and extremely blessed all at the same time," Jenkins says.



The Jenkins welcomed their first daughter, Elle, back in 2013.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
sportsphiladelphia newsfamilyPhiladelphia Eaglesbaby
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
Zimmerman hits 2-run HR in 9th, Nationals beat Phillies 8-7
More Sports
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Show More
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News