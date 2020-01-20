15-year-old Malvern Prep athlete, cancer survivor gets one-day contract with Philadelphia Wings

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old cancer survivor who plays lacrosse for Malvern Prep was signed to a one-day contract by the Philadelphia Wings.For any teenage sports fans, a chance to meet your idols is certainly a cool enough experience. But, getting a shot to play alongside them? You can bet that's a dream come true experience."This gear is awesome," exclaimed 15-year-old Lucca DiBartolomeo as he entered the Philadelphia Wings locker room at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday.The Malvern Prep freshman suited up as a newly-signed member of the Wings.You might be wondering, how is that possible? And the reality is, while he is a gifted athlete in his own right, Lucca was signed on a one-day-deal to promote a cause that's very near and dear to his heart."I just want to thank the LLS and the Wings for doing that for me, it's great to be here," he explained.Lucca is a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma on October 4, 2019. He just finished his fourth and final treatment a month ahead of schedule.For the game, Lucca was provided his own custom stall in the locker room and he and his family were invited to participate in warm-ups."Have all the gear and stuff, and stick," he said.The event was designed as part of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's "Random Acts of Light" campaign, developed to generate awareness for its flagship Light The Night fundraising campaign."You're the epitome of toughness, the City of Philadelphia and what we think about in this organization," said head coach Paul Day.The Wings, of course, were honored to share in such a special and important cause."Whatever we can do to support such a great cause in Philadelphia area and New Jersey we're obviously going to be involved," Day said.Fans also applauded the organization and Lucca's efforts."The more we can do for people like him and everybody else, it'd be a great place to live," said fan Bruce Bailey.For Lucca, this is living and glad to support a cause to help others keep thriving too. A portion of the proceeds from every ticket sold will go to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.