Mel Kiper Jr. gives Philadelphia Eagles Draft preview

By

((AP Photo/Steve Luciano))

With the NFL Draft this week, we reached out to ESPN NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. to get his thoughts on the Philadelphia Eagles' biggest need.

"I think wide receiver... another weapon for Carson Wentz", Kiper says.

The big-name receivers might be gone by the time the Eagles pick at 21. So who could be led that would be a good fit?

"I think a guy like Tee Higgins from Clemson. At 6-foot-4 with a real good catch radius, he could be in play at that point in the draft", Kiper says.

Higgins caught 25 touchdown passes for the Tigers over his last two seasons.

As for some local prospects, Kiper likes Temple center Matt Hennessey. He was first-team All-AAC in 2019.

Hennessey could join what is becoming a long list of Owls playing in the NFL. That is helping to put Temple on the map.

Kiper says, "Certainly winning takes care of itself but I think producing early-round picks helps you immensely in terms of recruiting."

The NFL Draft will run Thursday through Saturday with every pick being broadcast on 6abc.
