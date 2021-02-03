PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The memorial service for Temple University's Hall of Fame basketball coach John Chaney will be held Monday.
Chaney died Jan. 29, just eight days after his 89th birthday, after a short, unspecified illness.
Chaney led Temple to 17 NCAA Tournament appearances over 24 seasons, including five NCAA regional finals. Chaney had 741 wins as a college coach. He was twice named national coach of the year and his teams at Temple won six Atlantic 10 conference titles. He led Cheyney, in suburban Philadelphia, to the 1978 Division II national championship.
Services for Chaney will be held at The Liacouras Center.
A socially distanced public viewing is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
A private family viewing will take place at 2 p.m.
There will be a private Celebration of Life service by invitation only, but the service will be streamed online.
Chaney was born on Jan. 21, 1932, in Jacksonville, Florida. He lived in a neighborhood there called Black Bottom, where, he said, flooding rains would bring in rats. When he was in the ninth grade, his family moved to Philadelphia, where his stepfather got a job at a shipyard.
Though known as a Hall of Fame coach, he also was one of the best players ever to come out of Philadelphia. He was the Philadelphia Public League player of the year in 1951 at Benjamin Franklin High School.
A graduate of Bethune-Cookman College, he was an NAIA All-American and an NAIA tournament MVP before going pro in 1955 to play with the Harlem Globetrotters. With black players still being discriminated against in the NBA, he spent 1955 to 1966 in the Eastern Pro League with Sunbury and Williamsport, where he was a two-time league MVP.
-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Memorial service for Temple's Hall of Fame coach John Chaney to be held Monday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More