SPORTS
espn

Mets trade Asdrubal Cabrera to Phillies, get minor league pitcher back

Asdrubal Cabrera is switching teams in the National League East, as the New York Mets have traded the veteran infielder to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Mets received minor league pitcher Franklyn Kilome in the trade.

New York is in sell mode ahead of Tuesday's non-waiver trade deadline. At 43-57 entering Friday night's action, the Mets are 14 games behind the first-place Phillies in the NL East.

Cabrera, 32, has primarily played second base this season for the Mets, but he has seen ample time at shortstop and third base over his 11-year major league career.

He has been one of the Mets' lone bright spots on offense this year, leading the team in batting average (.277), home runs (18), hits (104) and RBIs (58).

His offensive fit should be a good one in Philadelphia. In 24 career games at Citizens Bank Park, he has recorded at least one extra-base hit in 12 of them, and his 1.053 OPS there is his highest at any ballpark.

Earlier Friday, Philadelphia promoted 25-year-old outfield prospect Roman Quinn from Triple-A.

The Mets, meanwhile, signed veteran outfielder Austin Jackson and designated OF Matt den Dekker for assignment.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmatt den dekkermlbaustin jacksonfranklyn kilomenew york metsphiladelphia philliesasdrubal cabrera
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Malcolm Jenkins calls Jerry Jones a 'bully' for Cowboys' anthem policy
What makes Jim Thome and the rest of this class Hall of Famers
Cole Hamels traded, not to Phils but Cubs
Eagles' Carson Wentz takes big step forward in rehab from knee injury
Trade talk we're hearing: Adam Jones next up in O's rumor mill
More Sports
Top Stories
NJ woman who lost husband, 4 daughters in Del. crash speaks out
AccuWeather: Strong Storms Possible This Evening
Philly officer hurt after woman flees traffic stop on I-95 in NE Philly
Kenney: Philly not renewing data sharing agreement with ICE
2 plead guilty in drug ring linked to NJ radio host's murder
Guilty plea beating death of NJ man left in trash can
Court: Probe found over 300 'predator priests' in 6 dioceses
Pa. mom receives tons of support after USPS destroys 300 ounces of breast milk
Show More
Fmr. Del. lawmaker arrested again in domestic violence case
NJ man charged with murder in infant son's beating death
Superintendent accused of defecating on track resigns
Some Drexel students scrambling after housing falls through
Malcolm Jenkins calls Jerry Jones a 'bully' for Cowboys' anthem policy
More News