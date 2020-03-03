Sports

Millville's Mike Trout, wife expecting baby boy

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout speaks during a news conference at spring baseball practice in Tempe, Ariz., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Millville, New Jersey native Mike Trout and his wife have announced a baby boy is on the way.

Trout, the Los Angeles Angels' star center fielder, made the announcement on Twitter Monday night.

"Little man, you have the best mommy already and I can't wait to be your dad!" Trout posted on Twitter.

Baby Trout is due this coming August.



