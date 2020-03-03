Millville's Mike Trout, wife expecting baby boy

Trout, the Los Angeles Angels' star center fielder, made the announcement on Twitter Monday night.
"Little man, you have the best mommy already and I can't wait to be your dad!" Trout posted on Twitter.
Baby Trout is due this coming August.
Baby Trout due August 2020!!— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) March 3, 2020
I don’t even know where to begin....from seeing your heartbeat for the first time to seeing you dance around in mommy’s belly... we are truly blessed and this is only the beginning!! pic.twitter.com/e0gbiK8K5Y
Little man, you have the best mommy already and I can’t wait to be your dad! We are so humbled by this gift God has given us. We love you already, buddy!!— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) March 3, 2020