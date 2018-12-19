SPORTS

Mo'ne Davis signs letter of intent for Hampton University

EMBED </>More Videos

Mo'ne Davis signs letter of intent. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on December 19, 2018.

Little League star Mo'ne Davis will spend her college years on the Chesapeake Bay.

Davis has signed a letter of intent to play softball for the Hampton University Pirates in Virginia.

Davis will reportedly be playing middle infielder.



In 2014, Davis became the first girl to pitch her team to a victory during the little league world series, while playing for Philadelphia's Taney youth baseball association.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia's very own Mo'ne Davis earned a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame after pitching a two-hit shutout in the Little League World Series.



She graduates from Springside Chestnut Hill Academy this spring.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportsmo'ne daviscollegelittle league
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Hart stops 22 shots in NHL debut, Flyers top Red Wings 3-2
Rookie Carter Hart enjoys successful debut for Flyers, new coach
Flyers call up top goaltending prospect Carter Hart for first time
Andrew McCutchen acknowledges decline, but looks forward to hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park
More Sports
Top Stories
Officials: Warminster situation resolved, students should report to school
Meek Mill's grandmother's home spray-painted with graffiti in South Philly
Boy, 15, attacked by mob of teens on way home from school
Man stabbed to death while house-sitting with 2 young children
Toddler found dead in Bucks County apartment
Shots fired outside A.I. duPont High School as game ends
2 jump from windows, 3 others rescued in Upper Darby fire
Baby monitor hacked, parents threatened
Show More
Philadelphia teen receives national honor for rescuing nephew
Toll increase for Delaware Memorial Bridge approved
VIDEO: Mom takes down man trying to steal her car in Bronx
AccuWeather: Lots of Sun, Chilly Today
Andrew McCutchen's 1-year-old son steals the spotlight
More News