Mo'ne Davis signs letter of intent for Hampton University

Davis has signed a letter of intent to play softball for the Hampton University Pirates in Virginia.
Davis will reportedly be playing middle infielder.
Story forthcoming on @Hampton_SB signee Mo'ne Davis
In 2014, Davis became the first girl to pitch her team to a victory during the little league world series, while playing for Philadelphia's Taney youth baseball association.
She graduates from Springside Chestnut Hill Academy this spring.
