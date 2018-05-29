SPORTS

Montgomery County bride loses Eagles' Super Bowl bet

Montgomery County bride loses Eagles' Super Bowl bet. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on May 28, 2018.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Months after the Eagles won the Super Bowl, people are still making good on those bets, including a Conshohocken couple.

Eagles fan Patrick Hanks surprised his wedding guests this weekend when he slipped out of his suit coat and into a Carson Wentz jersey during the middle of the ceremony.

In October, Patrick's friend made a bet with the bride that if the team won the Super Bowl, the groom could wear a Wentz jersey at the wedding.

At that time Jennifer Hanks didn't think it would happen.

It did, of course. So this weekend, they found a way to work it into their wedding.

The Hanks say they invited Wentz to their wedding at Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Macungie, Pa., but he couldn't make it.

