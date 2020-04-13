Coronavirus

Mother of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns dies from COVID-19 complications

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- The mother of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns has died after contracting the coronavirus.

Towns' team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, posted a statement Monday on behalf of its player and his family.

"The Towns family is heartbroken by the untimely passing of Jacqueline Towns due to complications as a result of COVID-19," the family stated. "Jackie was many things to many people - a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, wring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced."



The 24-year-old's mother was hospitalized last month with COVID-19. Towns posted a video to his Instagram on March 24, explaining that his mother was in a medically-induced coma and had been put on a ventilator.

Towns' father had also contracted the virus, but he has since recovered, ESPN reported.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsminnesotanbacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakminnesota timberwolvescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Delco paramedic dies from COVID-19 complications
Positive signs in Philly's COVID-19 fight, but no changes for now
RSVP Philadelphia feeds Northeast seniors during COVID-19 crisis
COVID-19: N.J. to work with other states to reopen post-pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High winds damage buildings, boardwalk at Jersey shore
AccuWeather: Clearing Skies, Diminishing Winds Tonight
COVID-19: N.J. to work with other states to reopen post-pandemic
Positive signs in Philly's COVID-19 fight, but no changes for now
Pa. reports 524 coronavirus deaths; more than 24,000 cases
Delco paramedic dies from COVID-19 complications
IRS launching tool that lets you track COVID-19 stimulus check
Show More
How Our Reporters Are Staying Fit At Home | FYI Philly
2 young children dead after Strawberry Mansion fire
Lawmaker: Trump officials want delay in census due to coronavirus
New York doctor documents day in fight against coronavirus
Social distancing impact all parts of the food supply chain
More TOP STORIES News