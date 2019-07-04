World-champion eaters prepare for Nathan's hot dog eating contest

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn -- Reigning champion Miki Sudohas devoured 31 hot dogs to win the women's division of the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest on New York City's Coney Island boardwalk.
The 33-year-old fell short of last year's 37 frankfurters but easily beat runner-up Michelle Lesco, who ate 26 hot dogs.
Sudo's performance Thursday morning earns her a sixth consecutive title.
Spectators with foam hot dog hats, plastic noisemakers and homemade signs descended on Coney Island's famed boardwalk for the contest.
The men will face off Thursday afternoon. Defending champion Joey "Jaws" Chestnut vies for the coveted Mustard Belt against 17 opponents, including 2015 winner Matt Stonie.
Chestnut set a record last year by eating 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes.
