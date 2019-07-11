NBA players from Philly host basketball camp in King of Prussia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- It's not every summer camp that you have NBA players dropping in, but for Philadelphia-born twins, Marcus Morris previously of the Boston Celtics and Markieff Morris of the Detroit Pistons, this basketball camp is a special way of giving back.The Morris twins are among the co-founders of the 'Family Over Everything Foundation', which helps underserved communities.Around 150 girls and boys attend their annual two-day basketball camp at Competitive Edge Sports in King of Prussia, which was open to anyone.The boys and girls were excited to hone their skills.Kyran Savage, 7, said, "I want to learn basketball."Chloe Kham, 9, will focus on "how to shoot."Rylin Mitchell, 8, tells us "controlling the ball" is his biggest camp goal.Marcus and Markieff's mother, Thomasine Morris, says it's important that they keep the fee low. Their standard camp fee is $50 and it goes toward paying college students who are coaching."We came from poverty, too. So in my mind, I feel we should be able to give these parents something that they can afford," Thomasine Morris explained.Lakia Dyson drove from Maryland with her son."It was worth the drive from Maryland because camps are so expensive, so finding an affordable camp that's teaching our children these things is amazing," Dyson exclaimed.These kids are building their skills, but they're also building confidence in their dreams, like 9-year-old Jasai Harley."I want to be an NBA player and an NFL player," Harley told Action News.Jeffrey Spruel brought his nephew to camp and respects the example the Morris twins are setting."Them being NBA players and accessible, I appreciate that," Spruel said.Their presence helps the campers."They can see a dream, not only think about the dream, but see the dream," Spruel added.As for 10-year-old Lee Day, "Like I just know I can do it because they did it."