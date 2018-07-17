SPORTS
espn

Nemanja Bjelica won't sign with 76ers, plans to stay in Europe

Nemanja Bjelica, who had agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, informed the team Tuesday that he will stay in Europe this season, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bjelica never actually signed his contract with Philadelphia, sources told Wojnarowski.

Bjelica, 30, spent the past three seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who recently rescinded his qualifying offer to make the Serbian forward an unrestricted free agent.

The Sixers had intended to use their $4.4 million midlevel exception to sign him.

Bjelica, who shot 41.5 percent on 3-pointers and averaged 6.8 points per game this past season, was the EuroLeague MVP in 2015 prior to joining the NBA.
Related Topics:
sportsespnnba free agencyphiladelphia 76ersworld of wojnbanemanja bjelica
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Teenage baseball players' sportsmanship earns them honorary ESPY awards
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Former Marine Jake Wood to receive ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
More Sports
Top Stories
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
AccuWeather: Summer beauty Thursday
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Show More
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Strip mall fire that destroyed 5 shops ruled an accident
More News