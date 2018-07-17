Nemanja Bjelica won't sign with 76ers, plans to stay in Europe

Nemanja Bjelica, who had agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, informed the team Tuesday that he will stay in Europe this season, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Bjelica never actually signed his contract with Philadelphia, sources told Wojnarowski.
Bjelica, 30, spent the past three seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who recently rescinded his qualifying offer to make the Serbian forward an unrestricted free agent.
The Sixers had intended to use their $4.4 million midlevel exception to sign him.
Bjelica, who shot 41.5 percent on 3-pointers and averaged 6.8 points per game this past season, was the EuroLeague MVP in 2015 prior to joining the NBA.
