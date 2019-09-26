NFL Week 4 betting odds, predictions and how to watch Eagles-Packers

Who gets the win in primetime? Sports Director Ducis Rodgers and Action News reporter George Solis make their picks in this week's NFL Expert Picks.
Give us your predictions on the 6abc Action News Facebook page.
Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) at Green Bay Packers (3-0) -- Thursday at 8:15 (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon Prime)
Line: Packers -4.5
Over/Under: 45.5
Matchup Note: Packers have won 4 of last 5 meetings; DeSean Jackson, Ronald Darby OUT
Predictions:
New England Patriots (3-0) at Buffalo Bills (3-0) -- Sunday at 1 p.m. (CBS)
Line: Patriots -7
Over/Under: 44
Matchup Note: Patriots have outscored their 3 opponents by a score of 106-17 (NFL-best 89-point differential;
Predictions:
Dallas Cowboys (3-0) at New Orleans Saints (2-1) -- Sunday at 8:20 (NBC)
Line: Cowboys -2.5
Over/Under: 45.5
Matchup Note: Cowboys seeking first 4-0 start since 2007; Saints have won 9 of the last 12 meetings; Drew Brees (OUT)
RELATED: Jaworski: Reasons for Eagles' for 1-2 start
Other Week 4 Gameslines via SugarhouseCasino.com
Live game betting and NFLSugar House Sportsbook | Download the app with R
First Deposit Match BonusUse code 250Match for 100% match up to $250.
Sunday
Titans (1-2) at Falcons (1-2) -- 1 p.m. on CBS
Line: Falcons -4.5; Over/Under: 46.5
Redskins (0-2) at Giants (1-2) -- 1 p.m. on FOX
Line: Giants -3 Over/Under: 47.5
Chargers (1-2) at Dolphins (0-3) -- 1 p.m. on CBS
Line: Chargers -16.5; Over/Under: 44.5
Raiders (1-2) at Colts (2-1) -- 1 p.m. on CBS
Line: Colts -6.5; Over/Under: 44.5
Panthers (1-2) at Texans (2-1) --- 1 p.m. on FOX
Line: Texans -4.5; Over/Under: 46
Chiefs (3-0) at Lions (2-0-1) -- 1 p.m. on FOX
Line: Chiefs -6.5; Over/Under: 54
Browns (1-2) at Ravens (2-1) -- 1 p.m. on CBS
Line: Ravens -7; Over/Under: 46.5
Buccaneers (1-2) at Rams (3-0) -- 4:05 p.m. on FOX
Line: Rams -9.5; Over/Under: 51.5
Seahawks (2-1) at Cardinals (0-2-1) -- 4:05 p.m. on FOX
Line: Seahawks -4.5; Over/Under: 47
Vikings (2-1) at Bears (1-1) -- 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Line:-2.5 Over/Under: 39
Jaguars (1-2) at Broncos (0-3) -- 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Line: Broncos -3; Over/Under: 37.5
Monday:
Bengals (0-3) at Steelers (0-3) -- at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN
Line: Steelers -4; Over/Under: 43.5