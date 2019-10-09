NFL Week 6 betting odds, predictions and how to watch Eagles-Vikings

Give us your predictions on the 6abc Action News Facebook page.
EXPERT PICK MATCHUPSPhiladelphia Eagles (3-2) at Minnesota Vikings (3-2) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Vikings -2.5
Over/Under: 44
Matchup Note: All-time series tied at 14. Eagles won Super Bowl 53 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Predictions: Ducis - Eagles, 26-24; Maggie- Eagles, 20-13
San Francisco 49ers (4-0) at Los Angeles Rams (3-2) Sunday at 4:05pm (FOX)Lions at Packers
Line: Rams -3.5
Over/Under: 44.5
Matchup Note: Rams have won 3 of last 4 meetings, Jimmy Garoppolo 11-4 on road.
Predictions: Ducis - Rams 26-21; Maggie - Rams, 28-24
Detroit Lions (2-1-1) at Green Bay Packers (4-1) Monday at 8:15pm (ESPN)
Line: Eagles -4
Over/Under: 44.5
Matchup Note: Lions have won four in a row in the series; Aaron Rodgers 109 QB Rating, 37 TDs and 6 INTs.
Predictions: Ducis - Packers, 31-27; Maggie - Packers, 31-28
THURSDAY
New York Giants (2-3) at New England Patriots (5-0) Thursday at 8:30pm (FOX)
Line: Patriots -16.5; Over/Under: 42.5
SUNDAY
Carolina Panthers (3-2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-3) Sunday at 9:30am (NFL)
Line: Panthers -2; Over/Under: 47.5
Washington Redskins (0-5) at Miami Dolphins (0-4) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Redskins -3.5; Over/Under: 41
Houston Texans (3-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Chiefs -4.5; Over/Under: 54.5
New Orleans Saints (4-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Jaguars -1; Over/Under: 44.5
Seattle Seahawks (4-1) at Cleveland Browns (2-3) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)
Line: Seahawks -1.5; Over/Under: 48.5
Cincinnati Bengals (0-5) at Baltimore Ravens (3-2) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)
Line: Ravens -11; Over/Under: 48
Atlanta Falcons (1-4) at Arizona Cardinals (1-3-1) Sunday at 4:05pm (FOX)
Line: -49ers -2.5; Over/Under: 52
Dallas Cowboys (3-2) at New York Jets (0-4) Sunday at 4:35pm (CBS)
Line: Cowboys -8.5; Over/Under: 43.5
Tennessee Titans (2-3) at Denver Broncos (1-4) Sunday at 4:25pm (CBS)
Line: Broncos -2.5; Over/Under: 39
Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-3) Sunday at 8:20pm (NBC)
Line: Chargers -6.5; Over/Under: 41.5