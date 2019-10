NFL Week 6 betting odds, predictions and how to watch Eagles-Vikings

EXPERT PICK MATCHUPS

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Will the Birds make it 3 straight wins? Ducis Rodgers and "expert" Maggie Kent pick the winners of this week's three biggest NFL games.Give us your predictions on the 6abc Action News Facebook page Philadelphia Eagles (3-2) at Minnesota Vikings (3-2) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)Vikings -2.544All-time series tied at 14. Eagles won Super Bowl 53 at U.S. Bank Stadium.Ducis - Eagles, 26-24; Maggie- Eagles, 20-13San Francisco 49ers (4-0) at Los Angeles Rams (3-2) Sunday at 4:05pm (FOX)Lions at PackersRams -3.544.5Rams have won 3 of last 4 meetings, Jimmy Garoppolo 11-4 on road.Ducis - Rams 26-21; Maggie - Rams, 28-24Detroit Lions (2-1-1) at Green Bay Packers (4-1) Monday at 8:15pm (ESPN)Eagles -444.5Lions have won four in a row in the series; Aaron Rodgers 109 QB Rating, 37 TDs and 6 INTs.Ducis - Packers, 31-27; Maggie - Packers, 31-28Use code 250Match for 100% match up to $250.New York Giants (2-3) at New England Patriots (5-0) Thursday at 8:30pm (FOX)Patriots -16.5;42.5Carolina Panthers (3-2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-3) Sunday at 9:30am (NFL)Panthers -2;47.5Washington Redskins (0-5) at Miami Dolphins (0-4) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)Redskins -3.5;41Houston Texans (3-2) at Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)Chiefs -4.5;54.5New Orleans Saints (4-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)Jaguars -1;44.5Seattle Seahawks (4-1) at Cleveland Browns (2-3) Sunday at 1:00pm (FOX)Seahawks -1.5;48.5Cincinnati Bengals (0-5) at Baltimore Ravens (3-2) Sunday at 1:00pm (CBS)Ravens -11;48Atlanta Falcons (1-4) at Arizona Cardinals (1-3-1) Sunday at 4:05pm (FOX)-49ers -2.5;52Dallas Cowboys (3-2) at New York Jets (0-4) Sunday at 4:35pm (CBS)Cowboys -8.5;43.5Tennessee Titans (2-3) at Denver Broncos (1-4) Sunday at 4:25pm (CBS)Broncos -2.5;39Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-3) Sunday at 8:20pm (NBC)Chargers -6.5;41.5