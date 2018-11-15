The Eagles face their toughest test of the season when they travel to 8-1 New Orleans. Can they pull off the upset to stay in the postseason hunt? Ducis, Jeff and Walter Perez make their score predictions for Eagles-Saints and other big matchups impacting the NFC playoff race.
Week 11 NFL matchups
Eagles at Saints, 4:25 p.m.
Cowboys at Falcons, 1 p.m.
Texans at Redskins, 1 p.m.
NFC East Standings
Washington Redskins 6-3
Dallas Cowboys 4-5
Philadelphia Eagles 4-5
New York Giants 2-7
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Can the Eagles pull off the upset in New Orleans?
NFL EXPERT PICKS
More NFL Expert picks
SPORTS
More Sports
Top Stories