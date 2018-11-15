NFL EXPERT PICKS

Can the Eagles pull off the upset in New Orleans?

EMBED </>More Videos

Ducis, Jeff and Walter Perez make their score predictions for Eagles-Saints and other big matchups impacting the NFC playoff race.

The Eagles face their toughest test of the season when they travel to 8-1 New Orleans. Can they pull off the upset to stay in the postseason hunt? Ducis, Jeff and Walter Perez make their score predictions for Eagles-Saints and other big matchups impacting the NFC playoff race.

Week 11 NFL matchups
Eagles at Saints, 4:25 p.m.
Cowboys at Falcons, 1 p.m.
Texans at Redskins, 1 p.m.

NFC East Standings
Washington Redskins 6-3

Dallas Cowboys 4-5
Philadelphia Eagles 4-5
New York Giants 2-7
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNFL Expert picksAction News SportsfootballNational Footbal LeaguePhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NFL EXPERT PICKS
NFL Week 10 predictions: Expect a close game in Eagles-Cowboys or a blowout?
NFL Week 9 predictions: Upset alert for two top NFC teams, another loss for the Cowboys
Week 8 NFL predictions: Which NFC East teams will get wins?
Week 7 NFL predictions: Which NFC East teams will get wins?
More NFL Expert picks
SPORTS
McSorley seeks record as No. 14 Penn State visits Rutgers
Jimmy Butler scores 14 in debut as Sixers let late lead slip away
Jimmy Butler demand led to 'negative environment,' Wolves owner says
49ers fan missing after Monday Night Football game
More Sports
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisories Posted for Wintry Mix Today
6abc School Closings and Early Dismissals
PennDOT prepares for winter weather
Prosecutor to make announcement in 'GoFundMe case'
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Hearing reveals chilling details of fatal Southwest flight
Fmr. Ridley HS hockey players on trial after violent game
Phila. police investigate shooting, robbery at 2 Wawas
AAA's list of items for your car during a winter storm
Show More
44 dead dogs found in freezers, 161 more living in filthy NJ home
Action News Morning Update
Woman injured in Center City hit-and-run
More News