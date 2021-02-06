COVID-19 vaccine

NFL writes to Biden offering all stadiums as COVID-19 vaccine sites

TAMPA, Florida -- The NFL is telling the federal government it will make the remaining of the league's 30 stadiums available as COVID-19 vaccination sites, joining the seven facilities already administering the vaccine.

In a letter to President Joe Biden obtained by The Associated Press on Friday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said many of the stadiums should be able to get vaccination efforts moving quickly because of previous offers to use stadiums as virus testing centers and election sites.

The seven clubs already using their stadiums as vaccine sites are Arizona, Atlanta, Baltimore, Carolina, Houston, Miami and New England.

"We look forward to further discussion with your administration as well as your partners in state and local governments to advance this effort," Goodell wrote to Biden in a letter dated Thursday.

Goodell said the offer on vaccination sites was made in conjunction with the NFL inviting 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to attend the Super Bowl for free Sunday. Kansas City is playing Tampa Bay in the Buccaneers' home stadium.

"Our efforts will not stop there," Goodell wrote to Biden in extending the offer on stadiums.

Biden took office last month with a goal of vaccinating 100 million people in the first 100 days of his administration.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsvaccinesnflcovid 19 vaccinejoe bidenu.s. & worldroger goodell
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
How many COVID-19 vaccines have been given out in your state?
NJ sees increase in vaccine doses, but Gov. Murphy says state needs more
Frustrations mount as Pennsylvanians try to get vaccinated
Biden admin to deploy 1,100 troops to help deliver COVID vaccines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning
Teen stabbed on SEPTA platform in Center City
Child killed, several injured in Lehigh Valley crash
Philadelphia police arrest man with gun who has 30 priors
Britt Reid, son of Andy Reid and asst. Chiefs coach, involved in multi-car crash
Man shot in head at Red Roof Inn in Newark: Police
6 rescued from Overbrook home during 'suspicious' fire
Show More
Police identify 2 suspects wanted in carjacking of 78-year-old woman
21 shots fired outside motorcycle clubhouse
Union tells Philly teachers not to go into buildings Monday
Residents prepare for second winter storm during Super Bowl weekend
Local venues plan for Super Bowl LV during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News