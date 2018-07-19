SPORTS
espn

Nick Foles beats Tom Brady to top spot on NFLPA top 50 player sales list

Darren Rovell
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was the top-ranking player in the NFL in all merchandise sales from March to May, according to the quarterly sales ranking released by the NFL Players Association on Thursday.

The Super Bowl-winning MVP beat New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and the player Foles replaced, Carson Wentz, to top the list across all product categories.
New York Giants draft pickSaquon Barkleyfinished fourth, and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott rounded out the top five.

Those experiencing a big leap up from the first-quarter merchandise sales a year ago were Kirk Cousins, whose move to the Minnesota Vikings saw him jump to No. 16 from No. 48 a year ago.

Those who saw their rankings fall drastically from a year ago included Giants quarterback Eli Manning (from No. 36 to No. 48) andLos Angeles Ramsrunning back Todd Gurley (from No. 27 to No. 50).

Newcomers to the first-quarter list include San Francisco 49ers quarterbackJimmy Garoppolo(No. 8) and draft picks Sam Darnold (No. 20), Baker Mayfield (No. 30) and Shaquem Griffin (No. 43).

Barkley sold the most jerseys of anyone in the quarter, while Brady sold the most youth and college jerseys of any NFL player.
Related Topics:
sportsespnnflmerchandise salesphiladelphia eaglesnflpanick foles
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
OKC getting Dennis Schroder as part of Carmelo Anthony deal; Mike Muscala to end up with 76ers
Phillies move on from Machado chatter, take on Padres
Eagles RB Corey Clement training hard for up-coming season
What it means to be in first place coming out of the All-Star break
More Sports
Top Stories
Opioid Crisis: 6abc.com Special Presentation
Ex-president of Temple suspended frat to stand trial in sex assault
Man charged in radio show host's slaying headed to trial
Eagles RB Corey Clement training hard for up-coming season
Mural honoring fallen Philly police sergeant unveiled
Fire destroys most of Delaware County Catholic school
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
AccuWeather: Humid, wet change soon to arrive
Show More
Former boxer Paul 'Earthquake' Moore in the fight of his life
Wise guys come to Philadelphia for film shoot
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
New sexual misconduct policies for Philly city workers
Police: Suspects sought for pharmacy burglary in Bensalem
More News