SUPER BOWL

Nick Foles is going to parade in Disney World then Broad Street

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) holds his daughter, Lily James, after winning Super Bowl 52 on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Not only is Nick Foles going down Broad Street for a parade, but he's first going to Disney World for another parade.

Moments after the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory, Foles took part in the famous Disney World commercial, which went like this:

"Nick Foles, you and the Philadelphia Eagles have just won the Super Bowl! What are you going to do next?"

Foles responds, "I'm going to Disney World!"



On its website, Walt Disney World says, "A backup quarterback most of the season, Foles lived out a true Cinderella story."

Foles is scheduled for a celebration parade Monday at the Magic Kingdom before fans and park guests lining Main Street, U.S.A.

This will be the first time an Eagles player will participate in the Super Bowl parade at Disney.

The iconic "I'm going to Disney World" phrase has its roots in a conversation between then-Disney CEO Michael Eisner, Star Wars creator George Lucas, and the first people to fly around the world without stopping, Dick Rutan and Jeana Yeager, according to an ABC News report.

"It was late and the conversation hit a lull as we waited for our food," Eisner wrote in his 1998 memoir. "So I asked Dick and Jeana, 'Well, now that you've accomplished the pinnacle of your aspirations, what could you possibly do next?' Rutan responded, without hesitation, 'I'm going to Disneyland' And of course I go, 'Wow, that's cool! You made the right choice.' But my wife interjects: 'You know, that's a good slogan.'"

A month later, then-New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms became the first MVP to proudly exclaim, "I'm going to Disney World!"

EMBED More News Videos

You've heard countless athletes say "I'm going to Disney World" or "I'm going to Disneyland" after winning major sporting events. How did the tradition get started?



And the rest, they say, is history.

After Disney World, Foles will be joining his teammates later in the week for another parade down Broad Street.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowl
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'I'm going to Disney World': Do they really go?
SUPER BOWL
NFL Insiders predict: The next Eagles, underrated free-agent signings, more
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
Lucky fan finds signed book after Nick Foles sets up mini scavenger hunt
MVP on GMA: Nick Foles discusses book, Super Bowl
Jon Dorenbos shares in Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl magic
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
Zimmerman hits 2-run HR in 9th, Nationals beat Phillies 8-7
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News