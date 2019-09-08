Nick Foles leaves Chiefs-Jaguars game with shoulder injury

Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles has been knocked out of Jacksonville's game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a left shoulder injury. And a short time later, Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill left the game with a shoulder injury.Foles left the bench with medical personnel after throwing a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark in the first quarter against Kansas City. Defensive tackle Chris Jones slammed Foles to the ground and landed on him after he released the ball.Jacksonville gave Foles a four-year, $88 million contract in April even though he's never played a full season.Rookie Gardner Minshew replaced Foles.Shortly after Foles was injured, Hill got hurt after making a catch and looked to be in pain as he went to the sideline. He then rode a golf cart to the locker room. The team says his return is questionable.Hill caught 87 passes for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.