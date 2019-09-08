Sports

Nick Foles leaves Chiefs-Jaguars game with shoulder injury

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles has been knocked out of Jacksonville's game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a left shoulder injury. And a short time later, Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill left the game with a shoulder injury.

Foles left the bench with medical personnel after throwing a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark in the first quarter against Kansas City. Defensive tackle Chris Jones slammed Foles to the ground and landed on him after he released the ball.

Jacksonville gave Foles a four-year, $88 million contract in April even though he's never played a full season.

Rookie Gardner Minshew replaced Foles.

Shortly after Foles was injured, Hill got hurt after making a catch and looked to be in pain as he went to the sideline. He then rode a golf cart to the locker room. The team says his return is questionable.

Hill caught 87 passes for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sports
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old shot in the head in Chester, Pa.
Teenager dead following crash in Gibbsboro, New Jersey
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Stratford, New Jersey
6 babies born during Hurricane Dorian in Florida
3 injured after police pursuit ends in crash in Tioga-Nicetown
Man fatally shot in Germantown
Boy bullied for homemade Tennessee shirt has logo become official design
Show More
Teenager injured in shooting in North Philadelphia
4-month-old boy found dead at Phila. home, mother in custody
Mt. Laurel woman, 23, charged with stabbing her mother to death
Report: Day care where infant killed recently passed inspection
AccuWeather: Sun, High Clouds
More TOP STORIES News