Nick Foles to be Eagles starting QB for Week 1

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will be the starting quarterback during the Philadelphia Eagles season opener on Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Doug Pederson said.



Pederson made the official announcement Monday, one day after appearing visibly angry during a news conference over reports saying Foles would start Week 1.

ESPN, citing sources who have weighed in on Philadelphia's quarterback situation, reported Saturday that Wentz needed more time to rehab the torn ACL and LCL in his left knee.

"First of all, I appreciate you putting words in my mouth this week, and therefore I'm not going to discuss it," Pederson said on Monday.

He repeatedly answered questions by saying "I'm not going to discuss it," and "next question."

Pederson did confirm that quarterback Carson Wentz has not yet been cleared for contact.

Wentz, the former No. 2 pick out of North Dakota State, has looked increasingly like his old self in recent weeks, ESPN reports. His mobility is returning, and his throwing velocity is up compared to last year. He has been splitting first-team reps with Foles during practice of late.
RELATED: Former Eagles TE Brent Celek announces retirement in heartfelt letter

He is still on the early side of a traditional timetable for return from this type of injury, however. ACL tears typically take nine to 12 months to recover. The Atlanta game comes a few days shy of that nine-month mark. Wentz tore his LCL as well, which delayed the rehab process and made for a more complicated surgery and recovery

