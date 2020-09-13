WILLIAMSTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey banquet hall has turned its parking lot into a pandemic-friendly tailgating venue ahead of Sunday's Eagles game.
For the Eagles' season opener against Washington, owners are attempting to recreate the feel of being at the Linc.
The game will be shown on a 40-foot LED screen at the lot on the 1300 block of North Black Horse Pike in Monroe Township.
The bring-your-own tailgate and beverages event will also have a DJ on hand to play music, concessions, mixers and available bathrooms.
"Tailgating is tailgating regardless of where you do it, this is a genius idea really," said David Hernandez of Runnemede, New Jersey.
Owners say you can purchase tickets online, or just show up and hope there are still spots available.
The venue holds 150 spots.
South Jersey banquet hall hosts drive-in Eagles tailgate event in parking lot
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More