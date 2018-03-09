The South Jersey Storm Twisters, a nine-member squad of special-needs cheerleaders, are heading to Orlando to compete on a national stage in the World Cheerleading Championship's Cheer-Abilities Division."This is the most amazing opportunity that we've ever had," said Shelly Nolan, coach of the South Jersey Storm Twisters. "The biggest accomplishment you can have in all-star cheerleading world is to go to the world's cheerleading championships."Only five teams from across the country were selected, including this group of talented tweens."I love cheering," said cheerleader Elyse Delgrande. "It makes me move, have some friends, and to be on this team and for me to have special needs makes it more special."Action News was there Thursday night when the squad received the good news."I'm literally crying. This is the best day of my life," said 14-year-old Aniyah Miller. "I felt like this is my dream. I always wanted to go to Florida."------