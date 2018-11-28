N.J. teen battling leukemia visits Flyers locker room

Fourteen-year-old Luke Rogers signed a special one-day contract with the team earlier this month.
At that time, the high school freshman skated with one of his favorite players James van Riemsdyk.
The players were thrilled to see Rogers as he read off the starting lineup for Hockey Fights Cancer Night.
"Got get them," Rogers told the team.
The New Jersey teen is in treatment for an acute form of leukemia. His love of hockey helps him fight.
Rogers' dream is to be a pro hockey player.
His treatment for leukemia ends in February and he says that's when his real work on the ice begins.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps