Sports

New Jersey to allow limited number of fans at top sport, entertainment venues

By WAYNE PARRY
TRENTON, New Jersey -- Fans will be allowed to attend sports and entertainment events at New Jersey's largest facilities in limited numbers starting next week, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

New Jersey venues with an indoor seating capacity of 5,000 or more will be allowed to have 10% of those seats occupied by fans starting on March 1, the Democratic governor said on the WFAN sports radio station.

For outdoor venues over 5,000 seats, the number will be 15% of capacity.

Murphy said he decided to allow the limited in-person attendance after reviewing a vast array of coronavirus-related statistics including hospitalizations, the number of hospital admissions versus discharges, overall positivity rate for COVID-19, the rate of transmission, and determining that small crowds can be permitted safely.

He said face coverings and social distancing will be required at these venues.

"If you buy tickets together, you can sit together, but otherwise, we have to spread apart," he said.

The order applies to the state's major arenas, including the Prudential Center in Newark, where the NHL's New Jersey Devils play, and outdoor stadiums including Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, home to the NFL's New York Giants and Jets.

The governor said about 1,700 to 1,800 fans should be allowed to attend Devils hockey games under the new rules.

"This is a day toward which our entire staff has been planning, working and looking forward to for the past 11 months," said Devils President Jake Reynolds. "Those who enter the building will feel confident that our process and protocols are focused on making their safety the number one priority."

Murphy said he is optimistic that by the time the NFL season begins in September, capacity limits may be further raised, barring any major setbacks in dealing with the pandemic.

"I'll be shocked if we're not at a higher capacity for the Jets, Giants, for Rutgers as we get into the fall," Murphy said. "We need to do it safely and responsibly."

In a related announcement, Murphy also said parents or guardians of collegiate athletes will be able to attend their children's games effective immediately, a step that was recently taken for high school athletics.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportstrentoncoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Snow and rain moving through today
17-year-old wanted in deadly bowling alley shooting turns himself in
Supreme Court won't halt Trump taxes turnover to NY prosecutor
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Northbound I-95 reopens near Betsy Ross Bridge in Philadelphia
After delays, school officials hope to reopen Philly classrooms next month
Biden to boost pandemic lending to smallest businesses
Show More
Man shot in parking garage of Dave & Buster's
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise Texas women's shelter
Nearly 30,000 Macs reportedly infected with mysterious malware
139-year-old house rolls to new San Francisco address
Vaccine Trackers for Pennsylvania and New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News