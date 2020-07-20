coronavirus new york

New York Giants, Jets to play games without fans 'until further notice'

NEW YORK -- The New York Giants and Jets released a joint statement Monday announcing games will be played without fans until further notice.

On Monday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed executive order limiting outdoor public gatherings, which apply to events at MetLife Stadium.

"This decision was reached after careful consideration of the current state of the COVID-19 crisis, in discussions with the Giants and Jets, and in consideration of the health and safety of our fans, players and staff, which will continue to be the primary focus for our teams," the statement read.

The teams supported the governor's decision in the interest of public health and safety.

"Both the Giants and Jets will play our games without the benefit of fans in attendance will play our games without the benefit of fans in attendance," the teams said. "Although we would prefer to have fans at MetLife Stadium for our games, we will continue to work with Murphy's office and will provide updates if necessary."

The Giants and Jets also announced out of an abundance of caution, each team's 2020 training camps and practices will not be open to the public.

