SPORTS

NY Yankees hold special day for bullied Pennsylvania teen

EMBED </>More Videos

Bullied Pa. girl meets the New York Yankees. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on June 13, 2018. (WPVI)

The New York Yankees held a special day for a Pennsylvania girl who has openly shared her struggles with bullying.

Ten-year-old Cassidy Warner of Scranton spent Tuesday with the team. They played kickball outside Yankee stadium.

Back in March, Cassidy posted a video online detailing the struggles she endures from bullying at school.

The heartbreaking post went viral, catching the attention of Yankees players.

EMBED More News Videos

The Yankees reached out to a Pennsylvania girl after she posted a heartbreaking message.



Cassidy also got to throw out the first pitch in Tuesday night's game.

The big leaguers did this all to show their support and let her know she is not alone.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportspa. newsNew York Yankeesbullyingteenager
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WATCH: Yankees reach out to bullied Pa. girl
SPORTS
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
More Sports
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Authorities investigate homicide in Ardmore
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News